Holiday giving season offers opportunities to give back

To The Leader

It’s easy to get caught up in the commercialism of the holidays, shopping for gifts and fueling anticipation of the new toys, clothes and other goodies that lie ahead. CASA of the Sabine Neches Region encourages local residents to delight in the season by also celebrating the joys of giving back.

“Kids and adults alike deserve to experience the fun of ‘getting’ during the holidays, but giving can be just as fulfilling,” says Executive Director Codie Vasquez “Helping others offers ‘teachable moments’ for children and a reminder for grown-ups that giving is what the holiday season is really all about.”

CASA of the Sabine Neches Region, which trains volunteers to serve as advocates for abused and neglected children as they navigate the child welfare system, offers these ideas for how to give back during the holidays.

After you’ve shopped ’til you’ve dropped on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, make an online tax-deductible donation to your favorite charity.

Encourage children to brighten the season for boys and girls who do not have loving families of their own. Take your kids shopping for a new item to donate to a local nonprofit that provides warm coats, backpacks or other items to foster children.

Many nonprofits sponsor “adopt-a-family” opportunities during the holidays, offering the chance to provide gifts and groceries to low-income families. “This is a great way to build camaraderie among office co-workers,” suggests Vasquez.

Volunteer as an individual or a family to serve meals to struggling families.

Extend the warm feelings of the holiday season by embracing a long-term volunteer commitment for the New Year.

“Like other nonprofits that rely on volunteers to deliver on our mission, CASA of the Sabine Neches Region appreciates community members’ year-round dedication to our cause,” Vasquez says. “CASA volunteers change lives. What could be more fulfilling than that?”

To learn more about how volunteering or supporting CASA of the Sabine Neches region can make a difference at the holidays or anytime throughout the year, visit the website at www.casasnr.org.