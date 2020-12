The following divorces were reported by the office of Vickie Edgerly, Orange County District Clerk, for the week of November 23 – December 4, 2020:

Jordan Lange Kennon and Aaron M. Kennon

Emily Jeannette Lara and Jesus Enrique Lara Rameriz

Ashli Michelle Berry and Cody Alan Berry

Lori Deon Nash and William Harrison Nash