Babin Commends the Passage of WRDA 2020

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) issued the following statement commending the House passage of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2020, in which he secured many provisions that will greatly benefit the Port of Houston, Houston Ship Channel, and entire Southeast Texas energy sector.

“Southeast Texas is the global leader in creating reliable, affordable energy, and the key to that success is found in the Port of Houston and the expansion of the Houston Ship Channel,” said Babin. “Modernizing and improving our infrastructure is fundamental to not only advancing our country’s energy independence, but also improving our national security and providing goods and services that support our growing economy.

“I am pleased to have helped lead efforts to ensure that provisions supporting the widening and dredging of the Port and Channel passed in the House’s 2020 WRDA. This is a critical milestone for our region. From conversations with the Port and companies who utilize the Channel, to meetings with Secretary James of the Army Corps and leaders at OMB, the Houston delegation and I have supported the Channel’s Expansion Project in every way that we can. Our work is not yet done, and the Port of Houston as well as the other three vitally important ports located in the 36th Congressional District of Texas will continue to have my support in Congress.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that by spending a million dollars today on hurricane and flooding prevention infrastructure, we can save a billion in damages down the road from another storm like Hurricane Harvey. I am proud and thankful that this bill contains numerous provisions from me and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle that work to address these critical needs in Southeast Texas.”