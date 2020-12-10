expand
Ad Spot

December 12, 2020

Vidor Police Beat 12.2-12.8.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:15 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from December 2 – December 8, 2020:

Wednesday, Dec. 2

  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of Main Street

Thursday, Dec. 3

  • Suspicious person at the 100 block of South Dewitt Street
  • Suspicious person at the 600 block of Park
  • Burglary at the 1100 block of Church Street
  • Suspicious person at Sargent and Orange

Friday, Dec. 4

  • Assault at the 2400 block of Evangeline Drive

Sunday, Dec. 6

  • Theft at the 300 block of Main Street
  • Damaged property at the 300 block of Orange Street

Monday, Dec. 7

  • Warrant service at Interstate 10 westbound at mile marker 861
  • Burglary at the 800 block of Springdale Street

Tuesday, Dec. 8

  • Theft at the 300 block of Wilson Street
  • Assault at the 500 block of West Park Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

More News

Helping our Seniors and Disabled

Four ways to uplift small businesses this holiday season

Texans get preview of potential high court changes to Roe v. Wade

Toilet Paper Tea a booming triumph

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar