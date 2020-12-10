Vidor Police Beat 12.2-12.8.20

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from December 2 – December 8, 2020:

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of Main Street

Thursday, Dec. 3

Suspicious person at the 100 block of South Dewitt Street

Suspicious person at the 600 block of Park

Burglary at the 1100 block of Church Street

Suspicious person at Sargent and Orange

Friday, Dec. 4

Assault at the 2400 block of Evangeline Drive

Sunday, Dec. 6

Theft at the 300 block of Main Street

Damaged property at the 300 block of Orange Street

Monday, Dec. 7

Warrant service at Interstate 10 westbound at mile marker 861

Burglary at the 800 block of Springdale Street

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Theft at the 300 block of Wilson Street

Assault at the 500 block of West Park Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department