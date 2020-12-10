expand
December 10, 2020

Photo courtesy OFISD

OHS Uprising helps sort toys for Ministerial Alliance

By Van Wade

Published 9:47 am Thursday, December 10, 2020

Members of the OHS Uprising went to help the Bridge City/Orangefield Ministerial Alliance sort toys during Toy Week.

These toys will be handed out to around 450 kids in our area this year. These toys have been donated to the Ministerial Alliance by the generous people of our community.

These Christmas presents will be given to those children whose parents may be facing tough economic times that many face during a normal year, but even more so now because of the pandemic and the economic shutdown.

Helen Estes

Say Father Jim

Coronavirus continues to spread

