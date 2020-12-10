Area football players make Academic All-State

ORANGEFIELD – Four Orangefield Bobcats, eight Vidor Pirates and a Deweyville Piate landed on the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State Team that was announced earlier this week.

For Orangefield, Tyler Washington made First Team. Quade Clark and Gunner Jones were named to the Second Team and Grant Metts snared Honorable Mention.

For Vidor, Trenton Conn, Josh Patterson, Nathan Bullard, Tyler Killough, Ty Vincent, Logan Bell, Dylan Whitmire and Rylan Dial each made Honorable Mention.

For Deweyville, quarterback James Menard made Second Team.