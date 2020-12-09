Rodney Paul “Ron” DuPree, age 79, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 27, 2020. Ron was born on February 13, 1941, in Alexandria, Louisiana to his parents,

Isaac DuPree and Dorothy Deshautel DuPree. He graduated from Saint Mary’s High School in Orange, Texas. Ron joined the Army and volunteered to serve the United States of America as a soldier in Vietnam prior to the draft.

During his military service, Ron earned the nickname of “Mr. Everything.” He was the quarterback of the All-Army Football Team while stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. Ron served in the Tropical Lightning Division as Gunner in a Huey Helicopter while stationed in Vietnam. Ron became a Purple Heart recipient after he was wounded during a heroic helicopter mission in the Vietnam war. When he returned to the states, Ron continued to play football, and eventually graduated from Emporia State Teacher’s College in Kansas. Ron was drafted and played football in the Continental Football League.

Ron’s true story was that of an incredible football life. He played every level of the game, from PeeWee to Pro. Ron then went on to have a 50-year coaching career; first as a college coach, and then as a high school football coach, shaping the lives of students across the country. Coach DuPree was also a gifted history and physical education teacher, a thorough researcher, and a published author. Ron DuPree loved God with all his heart and found glory in celebrating all of God’s blessings.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Dorothy DuPree; his sister, Grace Swope Burton; and his brother, Mark DuPree.

Ron is survived by his longtime best friend and wife of seven years, Mara Key DuPree; his son, Tyler (Amber) DuPree; his sisters: Sharon (Kevin) Moran; Charmaine (Danny) Campbell; Angela (Larry) Dougharty; his three grandsons Greyson, Major and Jack DuPree; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

After a private service with military honors on Friday, December 11, 2020, Ron DuPree will be buried at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.