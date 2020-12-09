Medical Center of Southeast Texas Port Arthur & Beaumont Campuses to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel

PRESS RELEASE — Steward Health Care began its preparations to safely and efficiently receive, store, distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccine months ago. These preparations included the procurement of deep freezers and development of proprietary IT software designed to facilitate scheduling health care personnel to receive vaccines in a physically distanced manner. We have a team of clinicians and subject matter experts who are leading our efforts and ensuring our processes follow all current CDC and FDA guidelines.

We are awaiting Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA and are prepared to offer and administer the vaccine to our health care personnel, inclusive of all Steward health care personnel, front line health care workers and affiliated community medical staff members, as soon as the vaccine becomes available at our facilities.

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas is grateful to our state and federal government for having the foresight to offer protection to those on the front lines of this pandemic. For months we have trained and diligently planned for this moment. We are prepared and ready for this first step toward protecting our community against COVID-19.