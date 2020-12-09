LETTE: Coach Wayne is family

Coach Wayne has been my coach since I began softball as 6 years old. I can’t think of anyone else who I’d rather have coach our team. Coach Wayne treats everyone on the team like their one of his own. When we are down on ourselves for messing up or losing a game, he is always there to make us feel better and tell us what we did right. He is very invested in our team. Do you want to know how I know he is so invested? Cause he will argue with the umpires to get the right call for us. Sometimes he evens gets thrown out of the game for saying to much. When the umpire makes a really bad call or Coach Wayne gets mad enough, he will say, “I don’t play golf cause I’m not good at it.” When he says this, he is suggesting that the umpire shouldn’t be an ump because they are not good at it. Coach Wayne is truly a great coach. One of the things I love about him is that he is very patient with us no matter how long it takes us to get something down. Coach Wayne is more than a coach to me, he is family.

Monica White