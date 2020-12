All-District 2020 10-4A Division I Football Team

Here is the 2020 All-District 10-4A Division I Football Team as selected by the 10-4A coaches:

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Luke Thomas, Huffman

OFFENSIVE MVP: Damien Ruiz, Livingston

DEFENSIVE MVP: Jordan Smith, Vidor

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Jamari Green, Livingston

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Amier Washington, LC-M

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Eric Vasquez, Livingston

COACH OF THE YEAR: Finis Vanover, Livingston

ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR: Artie Trahan, Lumberton

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Drake Boykin, Lumberton

Running backs: Zane Obregon, Splendora; Lynn Johnson, Livingston; Andrew Hernandez, Splendora

Fullback: McCrey Fails, Splendora

Wide receivers: Brendon Pollock, LC-M; Gunner Gates, Huffman; Isaiah Akin, Huffman; Chris Washington, Livingston; Julian Gardner, Livingston

Tight end: Willie Fagan, Livingston

Offensive line: Tyler Anderson, Splendora; Tyler Webb, Vidor; Caiden Veazy, Vidor; Breckett Long, Livingston; Brandarius Robinson, LC-M; Breck Machala, Huffman

Kicker: Kevin Luna, Splendora

DEFENSE

Tackles: Colby Smith, Vidor; Ethan Miller, Huffman; Zaylon Bogany, Livingston; Ladanian Walker, Livingston

Ends: Brandyn Lebouef, LC-M; Tristan McGowan, Vidor; Zack Lang, Huffman

Inside linebackers: Caleb Pierson, Huffman; Ty Vincent; Vidor

Outside linebackers: Izzy Enard, Livingston; Wyatt Kasper, Huffman; Nicholas Granger, LC-M

Defensive backs: Dayton Whitmire, Vidor; Julian Gardner, Livingston; Tyler Wilkins, Huffman; Chris Washington, Livingston; Carson Peet, LC-M; Brandon Harris, Splendora

Utility: Holden Rhodes, Lumberton; Connor McKay, Vidor

Punters: Aldo Salinas, Lumberton; Dean Reynolds, LC-M

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Ashton Landry LC-M

Running backs: Carson Stinnett, Lumberton; Brandon Harris, Splendora; Weston Sepulvado, Vidor; Vernon Harrison, Huffman

Fullback: Jason Watson, Vidor

Receivers: Jacob Watson, Huffman; Colby Frazier, Splendora; Cullen Flowers, Lumberton; Dallas McNeal, Huffman; Nicholas Granger, LC-M

Tight end: Jaedon Woodard, Vidor

Offensive line: Austin Elliott, Splendora; Kollyn Brown, LC-M; Zach Pitts, Huffman; Jackson Novak, Lumberton; Travis Whitesel, Livingston; Caleb Gann, Livingston

Kickers: Oscar Botello, Huffman; Tanner Tipton, Lumberton

DEFENSE

Tackles: Bo Stucker, Lumberton; Trenton Dickey, Splendora; Brendarius Robinson, LC-M

Ends: Cullen Flowers, Lumberton; Dayveon Wallace, Livingston; Davin McGraw, Splendora; Cayden Miller, Huffman

Inside linebackers: Collin Hurt, Livingston; Gavin Ketterer, Huffman

Outside linebackers: Keith Olexa, Lumberton; CJ Groh, Splendora; Tanner Orn, Livingston

Defensive backs: Drake Boykin, Lumberton; Damarion Morris, LC-M; Dylan Dial, Vidor; Jacob Watson, Huffman; Colby Frazier, Splendora; Johntavian McNeil, Livingston

Utility: Dallyn Harris, Splendora; Connor Halbrooks, Huffman

Punter: Jacob Watson, Huffman