Vidor Police Beat 11.25-12.1.20

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from November 25 – December 1, 2020:

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Theft at the 800 block of Kent Street

Thursday, Nov. 26

Damaged property at the 300 block of Texas Street

Assault at the 600 block of South Archie Street

Friday, Nov. 27

Theft at the 1000 block of Mimosa Street

Saturday, Nov. 28

Assist other agency at the 500 block of Main Street

Sunday, Nov. 29

Burglary at the 700 block of Cottonwood Street

Theft at the 400 block of Moore Road

Controlled substance at the 400 block of South Archie Street

Monday, Nov. 30

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3000 block of State Hwy. 12

Theft at the 1100 block of Main Street

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Theft at the 800 block of South Dewitt Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department