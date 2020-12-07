Vidor Police Beat 11.25-12.1.20
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from November 25 – December 1, 2020:
Wednesday, Nov. 25
- Theft at the 800 block of Kent Street
Thursday, Nov. 26
- Damaged property at the 300 block of Texas Street
- Assault at the 600 block of South Archie Street
Friday, Nov. 27
- Theft at the 1000 block of Mimosa Street
Saturday, Nov. 28
- Assist other agency at the 500 block of Main Street
Sunday, Nov. 29
- Burglary at the 700 block of Cottonwood Street
- Theft at the 400 block of Moore Road
- Controlled substance at the 400 block of South Archie Street
Monday, Nov. 30
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3000 block of State Hwy. 12
- Theft at the 1100 block of Main Street
Tuesday, Dec. 1
- Theft at the 800 block of South Dewitt Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department