
December 6, 2020

Dawn Burleigh/Orange Leader

Sabine CU donates to Gift of Life

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:56 am Sunday, December 6, 2020

Bentley Chapman, right, Pat McKee, Norma Sampson and Regina Rogers, right, of the Gift of Life, receive $1,100 donation from Sabine Credit Union Wanda McGraw, Kristi Charrier, Kenita Dougharty. Credit Union employees donated $5 to wear jeans during the month of October to raise funds for the Gift of Life Program which helps underprivileged women receive free mammograms. In 2019, 24 women were diagnosed with breast cancer and four more were diagnosed in January and February of this year before the COVID Crisis began.

