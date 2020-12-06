Orange Police Beat 11.25-12.3.20

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 25 – December 3, 2020:

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Controlled substance near Farm to Market Road 1130 and Bear Path

Theft at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Thursday, Nov. 26

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 900 block of Park Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1500 block of 37th Street

Friday, Nov. 27

Theft at the 1600 block of Texas Street

Theft at the 100 block of Green Ave

Assault at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Burglary at the 600 block of Dupont Drive

Controlled substance at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Sunday, Nov. 28

Controlled substance at the 7400 block of Interstate 10

Burglary at the 2000 block of 10 th Street

Street Weapons offense at the 5400 block of 16th Street

Monday, Nov. 30

Family disturbance at the 1900 block of Sunset Drive

Theft at the 7100 block of Farm to Market Road 1130

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Burton Ave.

Theft at the 2500 block of Park Ave.

Burglary at the 4200 block of Kitty Chapin Ave.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Theft at the 1800 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the corner of 16 th Street and Green Ave

Street and Green Ave Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 300 block of Strickland Drive

Assault at the 6200 block of Rosewood Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near Interstate 10 and State Hwy. 62

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Theft at the 400 block of Green Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of 16th Street

Thursday, Dec. 3

Stolen property at the 1500 block of 37 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in property damage at 10 th and Jayway

and Jayway Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department