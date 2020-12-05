Visit Santa and see toys come to life

Heritage House Museum invites you and yours to Santa’s Drive Thru 10 a.m. – noon on Saturday, December 5 and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 6 at Heritage House Museum. Follow the Christmas Trees from Border to Henderson to College in Orange.

The Vidor Pirate Players put on quite the show as toys come to life and children of all ages can visit with the elves and talk to Santa all while never leaving the car.

Evening the cool crisp air and get a gift from one of the elves.