Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 11.23-11.29.20

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from November 23 – November 29, 2020:

Monday, Nov. 23

Suspicious person on Woodcock Street in Orange

Sexual assault in the Pinehurst area

Burglary at the 4000 block of West Sutton Drive in Vidor

Threats at the 4000 block of Darlene Street in Orange

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Theft at 100 block of Lakeview Drive in Vidor

Theft at the 3200 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange. Two hundred feet of copper wire was missing from the telephone poles.

Theft at the 6000 block of Williamson Road in Orange

Trespass at the 5600 block of Broussard Circle in Orange

Burglary at the 1200 block of Liberty Street in Vidor

Disturbance at the 10600 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Criminal mischief at the 5000 block of Barrett Street in Orange

Traffic stop at the 1400 block of Hwy. 90 in Rose City.

Indecency with a child in the Vidor area

Theft at the 7600 block of Lea Street in Orange

Disturbance at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Thursday, Nov. 26

Missing person at the 3000 block of Bancroft Road in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 15000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Friday, Nov. 27

Theft at the 7000 block of West Windy Lane in Orange

Sexual assault in the Bridge City area.

Theft at the 4000 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange

Harassment at the 8500 block of Stratford Drive in Orange

Saturday, Nov. 28

Disturbance at the 5600 block of Turner Road in Orange

Assault at the 4000 block of Risa Lane in Orange

Disturbance at the 5700 block of Woodlawn Drive in Orange

Disturbance at the 9800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Disturbance at the 3300 block of Ann Drive in Orange

Sunday, Nov. 29

Runaway at the 10000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Sexual assault in the Vidor area

Burglary at the 200 block of Tyler Drive in Orange

Harassment at the 5700 block of Burton in Orange

Disturbance at the 6500 block of Tulane Road in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office