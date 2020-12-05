expand
December 5, 2020

LTTE
Letters to the Editor

LTTE: Coach Wayne

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:16 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

Coach Wayne

You are one of a kind. I’m truly blessed that you and the BEAST organization have given me the opportunity to continue playing the game I love. Not only have you taught me about the game of softball but bigger than that you have taught me how to win in the game of life. A good coach can change the game. A great coach can change a life. You took a chance on me as a young player when you didn’t have to at the time. For that Coach Wayne, I am forever grateful. That chance you took on me, Coach, allowed me to dig deeper and find a love and appreciation for the game I had no idea at the time was possible. The energy and consistency that you give to me, and players like myself, is one that gives me the desire to succeed even when the odds may seem against me. I appreciate the many sacrifices you make, your patience and your endless determination to do what’s always best for our team

Jensyn #17

