Coldspring clips Bobcats by a bucket

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Bobcats dropped a tight 64-62 decision to the Coldspring Trojans at Bobcat Gym Saturday afternoon.

The Bobcats (7-2) trailed the Trojans 44-35 entering the fourth quarter and staged a late rally before coming up just short.

Payton Wrinkle had a huge outing for the Bobcats, scoring 27 points and made five three-pointers to go along with five assists and four rebounds. Bryce Bergeron filtered in 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Bobcats while Pete Ragusa contributed seven points and five assists.

The Bobcats will welcome in East Chambers Tuesday.