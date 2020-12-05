expand
Ad Spot

December 5, 2020

And Now You Know

And Now You Know: December 1921 was a busy time for Orange

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:01 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

Mike Louviere
And Now You Know

The December 5, 1921 edition of the Orange Daily Leader reported on things that were making for a busy week in Orange.

The Orange oil field was becoming more active. The Leader reported “an unusually optimistic spirit and atmosphere in the field because of the wonderful success that two of the wells considered among the best in the field had shown on the past Saturday and Sunday.”

With the development of the two wells the amount of producing wells had grown to 23 and production had increased by about 4500 barrels per day.

The No.1 Winfree well of the Gulf Production Company increased from 1500 barrels per day to between 2750 and 3500 barrels per day.

The well was about 100 feet from the Orange Petroleum Company’s Winfree No. 3 which had come in as an average gusher only a few days before.

Smiling Van, a “globe-trotting” rope walker and “doer of other stunts” had arrived in Orange from San Francisco on his way to New York City. Van left San Francisco on April 19 and expected to be in New York City by July, walking all the way.

When not doing stunts of all kinds for expense money, Van worked as a correspondent for the New York Times and the Frisco Ledger.

Three Ford cars had been wrecked about 3 o’clock the night of Sunday December 4. All three cars had been severely damaged, but the occupants of all three cars were uninjured.

The drivers of the cars were Smith Mitchell, Lovelace Schriber, and Mayo DeVille.

A report from the recent membership drive of the carnival and circus committee of the Y.M.B.L. was scheduled to be given at a general membership meeting of the league in the meeting room of the Sabine Club. A smoker was scheduled to follow the meeting.

Through the efforts of Ike L. Hill, General Manager of the Orange Chamber of Commerce, the Southern Pacific Railroad would be admitted to the terminal facilities of the Dock Brown Warehouse in West Orange.

The arrangement would allow the cars of the Southern Pacific Railroad to be received at the tower house by the Gulf Coast Lines to be handled on the switch tracks and returned to the Southern Pacific lines at the same place after unloading.

It was understood that the four or five oil field supply concerns who had leased ground near the switch terminals for supply stations and warehouses would begin the work of laying out their grounds and assembling materials for early construction.

Alfred Abran, and employee of the Houston Construction company was injured at its mixing plant while working on city streets was “rendered unconscious” when the apron on the mixer fell on him.

The Perry House, a two story frame structure, occupied by A.W. Moore and family caught fire at 8 0’clock Saturday night December 5. The blaze started in an apartment occupied by tenants.

The blaze started in a pile of trash in a corner of one of the rooms. There was a “chemical apparatus” available to put out the fire. The damage was minimal.

The Lake Elmdale, a ship under charter to the Lykes Brothers Lines of Galveston was in the port of Orange to receive cargo.

This was the second visit of the Elmdale to Orange. Since her first visit she had touched nine different ports in the West Indies.

Jesse Frick, formerly of Orange, was a crew member. He presented friends with coconuts in their natural state before the outer husks had been removed.

Members of the crew brought clusters of three to five coconuts they had plucked off of the wild growing trees on the island of Haiti.

“And now you know.”

More News

Coldspring clips Bobcats by a bucket

Bears fall on road to Hardin-Jefferson

Christmas Toy Give Away

Visit Santa and see toys come to life

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Local Events

Christmas Toy Give Away

Local

Visit Santa and see toys come to life

Home and Garden

Alzheimer’s Insights: Gifting ideas to help those with Alzheimer’s

Local

And Now You Know: December 1921 was a busy time for Orange

Faith & Values

FAITH: Focusing on the peace He will create

Faith & Values

FAITH: Are you repenting of your sins?

Faith & Values

FAITH: Hope for Today- Christmas and the Pursuit of Truth

Education

Crockett named Dean at LSCO

Local

COVID numbers continue to rise, vaccine arriving next week

Home and Garden

Pruning for holiday greens

Local

Gift of Life offers hope with the help of HEB

Crime

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 11.23-11.29.20

Local Events

Santa at the Depot

Local

Pandemic: “Biggest disruption to college since World War II”

Local

Southeast Texas hospitals encourage local blood donations amid critical shortage in blood supply

Education

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Honor Roll 2nd 6 weeks 2020

Education

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Honor Roll 2nd 6 weeks 2020

Education

Mauriceville Middle School Honor Roll 2nd 6 weeks 2020

Education

Little Cypress Junior High Honor Roll 2nd 6 weeks 2020

Education

Mauriceville Elementary Honor Roll 2nd 6 weeks 2020

Local

Staying merry and bright at Stark Cultural Venues

Local

Be a Santa to a Senior Program offers hope to aging adults

News

Toy Coffee motoring along with happy hearts; donations can still be made from 4-6 p.m.

News

LC-M’s Morris honored with UIL Sponsor Excellence Award