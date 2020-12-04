expand
Ad Spot

December 5, 2020

Southeast Texas hospitals encourage local blood donations amid critical shortage in blood supply

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:00 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

A vital resource in our community is running low and we need your help!

There is a critical shortage in the blood supply, both locally and nationwide. While there is still some uncertainty during the pandemic, the need for blood is one thing that will not change. Unfortunately, emergencies happen nearly every day during this pandemic and your voluntary blood donations help meet the needs of patients in our local hospitals. Local donations are down this year for various reasons, including closures of schools and businesses that normally host blood drives and the impact of hurricanes to Southeast Texas in 2020.

We encourage people who are well and healthy to consider giving the gift of life this holiday season. Every one blood donation can save multiple lives. All blood types are needed. Visit and donate today!

LifeShare Beaumont

4305 Laurel Avenue

Beaumont, TX 77707

409.838.5289

 

Monday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

 

Find more on stops of LifeShare bus on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LifeShareBloodCenterBeaumont/

More News

Coldspring clips Bobcats by a bucket

Bears fall on road to Hardin-Jefferson

Christmas Toy Give Away

Visit Santa and see toys come to life

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Local Events

Christmas Toy Give Away

Local

Visit Santa and see toys come to life

Home and Garden

Alzheimer’s Insights: Gifting ideas to help those with Alzheimer’s

Local

And Now You Know: December 1921 was a busy time for Orange

Faith & Values

FAITH: Focusing on the peace He will create

Faith & Values

FAITH: Are you repenting of your sins?

Faith & Values

FAITH: Hope for Today- Christmas and the Pursuit of Truth

Education

Crockett named Dean at LSCO

Local

COVID numbers continue to rise, vaccine arriving next week

Home and Garden

Pruning for holiday greens

Local

Gift of Life offers hope with the help of HEB

Crime

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 11.23-11.29.20

Local Events

Santa at the Depot

Local

Pandemic: “Biggest disruption to college since World War II”

Local

Southeast Texas hospitals encourage local blood donations amid critical shortage in blood supply

Education

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Honor Roll 2nd 6 weeks 2020

Education

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Honor Roll 2nd 6 weeks 2020

Education

Mauriceville Middle School Honor Roll 2nd 6 weeks 2020

Education

Little Cypress Junior High Honor Roll 2nd 6 weeks 2020

Education

Mauriceville Elementary Honor Roll 2nd 6 weeks 2020

Local

Staying merry and bright at Stark Cultural Venues

Local

Be a Santa to a Senior Program offers hope to aging adults

News

Toy Coffee motoring along with happy hearts; donations can still be made from 4-6 p.m.

News

LC-M’s Morris honored with UIL Sponsor Excellence Award