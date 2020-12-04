expand
Ad Spot

December 5, 2020

Bobcats absorb first loss on road at Buna

By Van Wade

Published 9:47 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

BUNA – The Orangefield Bobcats absorbed their first loss of the season Friday night as they fell to the Buna Cougars on the road 56-45.

The game was tied 39-39 at the end of the third quarter but the Cougars went on a 17-6 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Bobcats (7-1).

Pete Ragusa had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Bobcats.

Payton Wrinkle and Bryce Bergeron scored 10 points apiece while Daniel Durbin had nine rebounds and Aaron Miller added seven boards.

The Bobcats will host Coldspring Saturday.

 

More News

Coldspring clips Bobcats by a bucket

Bears fall on road to Hardin-Jefferson

Christmas Toy Give Away

Visit Santa and see toys come to life

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Local Events

Christmas Toy Give Away

Local

Visit Santa and see toys come to life

Home and Garden

Alzheimer’s Insights: Gifting ideas to help those with Alzheimer’s

Local

And Now You Know: December 1921 was a busy time for Orange

Faith & Values

FAITH: Focusing on the peace He will create

Faith & Values

FAITH: Are you repenting of your sins?

Faith & Values

FAITH: Hope for Today- Christmas and the Pursuit of Truth

Education

Crockett named Dean at LSCO

Local

COVID numbers continue to rise, vaccine arriving next week

Home and Garden

Pruning for holiday greens

Local

Gift of Life offers hope with the help of HEB

Crime

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 11.23-11.29.20

Local Events

Santa at the Depot

Local

Pandemic: “Biggest disruption to college since World War II”

Local

Southeast Texas hospitals encourage local blood donations amid critical shortage in blood supply

Education

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Honor Roll 2nd 6 weeks 2020

Education

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Honor Roll 2nd 6 weeks 2020

Education

Mauriceville Middle School Honor Roll 2nd 6 weeks 2020

Education

Little Cypress Junior High Honor Roll 2nd 6 weeks 2020

Education

Mauriceville Elementary Honor Roll 2nd 6 weeks 2020

Local

Staying merry and bright at Stark Cultural Venues

Local

Be a Santa to a Senior Program offers hope to aging adults

News

Toy Coffee motoring along with happy hearts; donations can still be made from 4-6 p.m.

News

LC-M’s Morris honored with UIL Sponsor Excellence Award