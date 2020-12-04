Be a Santa to a Senior Program offers hope to aging adults

Program coordinators evaluated the important holiday program and made adjustments with the safety of donors, seniors and volunteers in mind. With local seniors more isolated than ever because of concerns due to the virus, this year, extra precautions will be taken so gifts can be safely collected and delivered to seniors in need.

“The Be a Santa to a Senior program brings so much joy to seniors in our community,” said Charlie Holder, owner of the Beaumont Home Instead office. “Seniors are especially at risk for the feelings of isolation that we’ve all felt at some point during the pandemic, and a simple gift can show them that they have been thought of, which is more important this year than ever.”

Be a Santa to a Senior relies on the generous support of the Beaumont community and volunteers, as well as area businesses, nonprofit organizations, and retailers. This year Home Instead has partnered with Nutrition Service Center, Orange County Meals on Wheels, CVS, Walgreens, King Pharmacy and Market Basket.

It’s easy to help. Members of the community can visit BeASantatoaSenior.com and enter their zip code to find a participating location where there will be a Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display from thru December 23. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped to the store with the ornament attached.

“We need the community’s help more than ever to make sure seniors feel connected this year,” said Holder. “This year we knew we had to find a way to spread holiday cheer to seniors, and we are grateful for the community’s participation.”

Since the program’s creation in 2003, Be a Santa to a Senior® has provided approximately 2.1 million gifts and with the help of more than 75,000 volunteers, brightened the season for more than 750,000 deserving seniors nationwide. With adjustments, Home Instead will be able to continue the annual gift-giving program while following social distancing and safety precautions during COVID-19.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

Walmart

CVS

Iron House Gym

Bronze Body

Walgreens

Market Basket

M & D Hardware

Family Pharmacy

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 409-892-7494.

For ideas and inspiration around helping seniors in your community, visit ReadytoCare.com.