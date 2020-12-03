CASA Toy Drive

CASA of the Sabine Neches Region is hoping to make Christmas a little brighter for foster children.

The Annual Toy Drive helps us fulfill the Christmas wishes of local children who are in state care due to abuse and/or neglect by providing brand new, age-appropriate toys, games, books, clothing and other needs. Gifts will be collected through Dec. 14, 2020, with drop off locations at Sabine River Ford (1601 Green Ave, Orange, TX) or Carworks Auto Sales (1538 Strickland, Orange, TX). Items may also be delivered directly to the CASA offices, located at 2120 Gloria Dr. in Orange. Items can also be purchased on Amazon by shopping the CASA Children’s Christmas Wish List at www.casasnr.org. This list has been filled out according to each child’s specific wishes. To have items shipped directly to our office, be sure to choose CASA of the Sabine Neches Region or 2120 Gloria, Orange, TX 77630 as the shipping address. We will make certain each child receives their gift(s).