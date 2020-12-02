OP-ED: Positive Highlights: The time is now

Millions of people are infected.

No one knows the hour or day of a cure.

Our children are exposed to the unknown.

The unknown is a character in non-fiction story.

The ignorant minds of the world are selfish.

Everyone thinks they CONTROL their destiny.

Empty seats surround the holiday tables.

The blind can hear but the deaf can’t see.

The race of human kind is just a figment of one’s imagination.

No one cares to look out for one another anymore.

The leaders have fallen,

And the followers are lost.

We live in society ruled by hate and pain.

Love has become just a memory.

When will idle minds think?

Our babies need a future.

Our adults need GROWTH!

THE TIME IS NOW!!

Mary Ekene/ Delta Sigma Theta Sorority (Orange Alumnae Chapter), Activist & Author for Bring Positivity Back, Founder of Livol LLC