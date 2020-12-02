expand
December 2, 2020

Garrison Hughes receives scholarship to Culver-Stockton College

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:46 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020

CANTON, MO —Garrison Hughes from Orange has been accepted into Culver-Stockton College’s incoming class for the fall 2021 semester.

Hughes, a senior at Orangefield High School, also was awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship for four years. This scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.

Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo., is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC is the premier experiential learning college in the Midwest and is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12+3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into a 12-week term and a 3-week term.

C-SC is a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

