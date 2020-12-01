Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 11.16-11.22.20

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from November 16 – November 22, 2020:

Monday, Nov. 16

Assault at the 100 block of Apple Pie Ridge Road in Vidor

Theft at the 23000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor. Investigation was turned over to Rose City Marshalls

Disturbance at the 4200 block of West Sutton Drive in Vidor

Burglary at the 200 block of Border Street in Orange

Burglary at the 17000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Harassment at the 3000 block of Patillo Road in Orange

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Vicious animal at the 3300 block of Marguerite Drive in Orange

Threats at the 5600 block of Broussard Circle in Orange

Disturbance at the 3300 block of Farm to Market Road at 408 in Orange

Sexual assault in Orange County reported at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont

Thursday, Nov. 19

Burglary at an undisclosed location on State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Friday, Nov. 20

Assault at the 2000 block of Crabtree Street in Orange

Disturbance at the 5000 block of Broussard Circle in Orange

Attempt to locate at the 6900 block of Granger Lane in Orange. Deputies were attempting to locate missing juveniles.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Theft at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Criminal mischief at the 5000 block of Barrett Street in Orange

Runaway at the 4000 block of Elk Drive in Orange

Burglary at the 8200 block of Old Hwy. 90 in Orange

Disturbance at the 2700 block of Claire Drive in Orange

Animal bite at the 2000 block of Alvin Street in Orange

Sunday, Nov. 22

Theft at the 700 block of Soileau Street in Orange

Disturbance at the 1500 block of Ogden Street in Vidor

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office