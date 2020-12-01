Barbara Ann Rankin Peveto, 79, of Orange, passed away on November 30, 2020 in Houston.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 5, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Burial will follow at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Orange, Texas, on November 28, 1941, she was the daughter of Carleton Earl Rankin and Ruby Mae (Jordan) Rankin. Barbara worked as a professor for Lamar State College for over 20 years. She was strong in her faith and attended McDonald Memorial Baptist church where she played piano and was also a Sunday School teacher. Barbara was an artist of many forms and her number one priority was her family. She was her children and grandchildren’s biggest fan and enjoyed following them in their sporting events and various school activities. Barbara was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, who left an impact on many lives. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carleton and Ruby Rankin; and loving husband Flurry Joe Peveto.

She is survived by her children, Joanna Peveto of Orange, Angela Uecker and husband John of Boerne, Natalie Wheeler and husband Keith of Kirbyville; grandchildren, Cailin Uecker, Raine Uecker, Willa Uecker, Jaden Wheeler, Sydney Wheeler, and Jonas Wheeler; siblings, Sandra Peveto and husband Wayne of Orange and Clifton Rankin and wife Dixie of Pine Ridge.