Newton County Sheriff’s Report 11.30.20

PRESS RELEASE — Hope everyone had as good of a Thanksgiving as the Rowles family did. However, I still haven’t killed a deer. Guess I’m too picky. Let’s see what’s been going on in the county.

We received 7 bad dog complaints this week. We do not have a leash law here in Newton County. This is an ongoing problem. Please be a responsible dog owner.

We had several calls this week where one parent would not let the other pick up or visit with their kids. Most of the time it’s because drugs or alcohol are involved. Just how bad do you want to see the kids.

I would like to take a second to thank all the volunteer firemen out there. I don’t know what we in law enforcement and also us citizens would do without them. Anytime we call they are on their way, rain or shine, day or night. They are Newton County heroes. Thanks guys and gals!!!

Christmas shopping time is here. Please be careful out there. Let’s be good neighbors and keep an eye on each other’s place. Neighbors helping neighbors.

Gotta go. Thought for the week: If a man expects a woman to be an angel in his life, he must first create Heaven for her. Angels don’t live in hell. Y’all have a great week and if we can help, just holler. God Bless.