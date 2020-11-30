expand
Ad Spot

December 2, 2020

Death Notices 11.30.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:18 pm Monday, November 30, 2020

Rubye Elois Parr, 101, of LaBelle, Texas, passed away on November 29, 2020. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home — Port Neches.

Tina Lea Taylor, 53, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on November 27, 2020. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home — Port Neches.

Charlotte Ann Thurston, 70, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on November 27, 2020. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home — Port Neches.

Porfirio Stephen Martinez, 96, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home — Port Neches.

Larry Wayne Roebuck, 76, of Hemphill, passed away on November 27, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont. Services are pending at Claybar Kelly Watkins Funeral Home.

More News

Cardinals dominate Broncos in 26-point win

Bobcats bury Warren in big road win

Mustangs cruise past Evadale

Bears fall just short in tight road loss to Nederland

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar