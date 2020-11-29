Vidor Police Beat 11.18 – 11.24.20

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from November 18 – November 24, 2020:

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Burglary at the 100 block of Garland Street

Friday, Nov. 20

Assault at the 2300 block of Main Street

Warrant arrest at the 2100 block of Main Street

Saturday, Nov. 21

Theft at the 800 block of Orange Street

Burglary at the 1000 block of Hill Street

Sunday, Nov. 22

Theft at the 300 block of Haley Street

Assault at Old Hwy 90 and Sargeant

Monday, Nov. 23

Suspicious person at the 21400 block of Interstate 10

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 100 block of Pineburr Street

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Theft at the 20600 block of Interstate 10

Runaway at the 200 block of Lynwood Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department