Orange Police Beat 11.20-11.24.20

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 20 – November 24, 2020:

Friday, Nov. 20

Hit and run resulting in property damage at the 3100 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of MacArthur Drive

Attempted rape reported in the Orange area

Damaged property at the 3100 block of 16 th Street

Street Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street

Saturday, Nov. 21

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage 9100 block of Farm to Market Road 105

Traffic hazard on State Hwy 62

Sunday, Nov. 22

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Park and Link

Monday, Nov. 23

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62

Robbery at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at north service road at Simmons

Shoplifting at the 3800 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 87 and Alllie Payne

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Damaged property at the 1800 block of Missouri Street

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

Stolen vehicle at the 2100 block of Link Ave

Missing person at the 100 block of College Street

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 10000 block of State Hwy. 62

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16 th Street

Street Assault on a police officer at 6th and Morrell

