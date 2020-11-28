Orange Police Beat 11.20-11.24.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 20 – November 24, 2020:
Friday, Nov. 20
- Hit and run resulting in property damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of MacArthur Drive
- Attempted rape reported in the Orange area
- Damaged property at the 3100 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
Saturday, Nov. 21
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage 9100 block of Farm to Market Road 105
- Traffic hazard on State Hwy 62
Sunday, Nov. 22
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Park and Link
Monday, Nov. 23
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62
- Robbery at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at north service road at Simmons
- Shoplifting at the 3800 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 87 and Alllie Payne
Tuesday, Nov. 24
- Damaged property at the 1800 block of Missouri Street
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Stolen vehicle at the 2100 block of Link Ave
- Missing person at the 100 block of College Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 10000 block of State Hwy. 62
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
- Assault on a police officer at 6th and Morrell
SOURCE: The City of Orange