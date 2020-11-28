Bring joy to a child this season with CASA Toy Drive

CASA of the Sabine Neches Region is hoping to make Christmas a little brighter for foster children.

The Annual Toy Drive helps us fulfill the Christmas wishes of local children who are in state care due to abuse and/or neglect by providing brand new, age-appropriate toys, games, books, clothing and other needs.

“All of the children served by our program have suffered some form of trauma,” Codie Vasquez, Executive Director for CASA said. “Their lives have been disrupted and many find themselves in new homes and new schools, often with people they have never met. Our Christmas drive creates an opportunity to bring a small piece of normalcy to our children’s lives, and to allow each child a chance to feel loved and secure in the holiday season.”

Gifts will be collected through Dec. 14th with drop off locations at Sabine River Ford (1601 Green Ave, Orange, TX), Carworks Auto Sales (1538 Strickland, Orange, TX) Weaver Bros. Motors ( 2035 S Wheeler, Jasper, TX). Items may also be delivered directly to the CASA offices, located at 2120 Gloria Dr. in Orange or 321 W. Gibson St. in Jasper. Items can also be purchased on Amazon by shopping the CASA Children’s Christmas Wish List at www.casasnr.org. This list has been filled out according to each child’s specific wishes. To have items shipped directly to our office, be sure to choose CASA of the Sabine Neches Region or 2120 Gloria, Orange, TX 77630 as the shipping address. We will make certain each child receives their gift(s).

“The ultimate goal of our program is for every child to find a safe and permanent home, and to be fully loved and supported by a CASA volunteer advocate along the way,” Vasquez said. “It’s often said that children are our future – and it’s absolutely true. It’s up to us to make sure our most vulnerable children are well cared for through every month, season, and holiday.”

CASA of the Sabine Neches Region is a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains, and supports volunteers to serve the best interest of abused and neglected children as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs). To learn more about CASA or how to volunteer, visit www.casasnr.org, call (409) 886-2272 or email volunteer@casasnr.org.

CASA of the Sabine Neches Region serves six counties including Orange, Hardin, Tyler, Jasper, Newton and Sabine.