COVID numbers still on the rise

By Dawn Burleigh

Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for November 25, 2020 show an increase in active cases from the previous week. Last week there were 745 active cases and this week shows 913, an increase of 168 active cases. The numbers reflect total positive cases includes PCR (confirmed) and Antigen (probable) results. Antibody test results are not included in this information.

There was an increase in the number of persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19. Last week there were 17 persons and this week there were 19 persons. Hospitalizations are current, not cumulative. The number of persons on ventilators remains the same at two.

The number of deaths related to COVID0-19 remains at 45.

The total number of positive cases since March has increase from 3364 last week to 3610 this week, reflecting 246 more cases.