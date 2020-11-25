Toilet Paper Tea to be a drop off this year

By Dawn Burleigh

Traditions change as COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Southeast Texas Hospice Toilet Paper Tea will be a drop off this year instead of the traditional Open House. It will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Thursday, December 10 at 912 W. Cherry Ave. in Orange.

Those dropping off gifts for the non-profit organization will receive goodie bags from the volunteers, while supplies last.

The event helps bring awareness to the organization as well as assisting with helping assist a group, which has helped so many families in Orange County.

Southeast Texas Hospice care provider provides hospice care, an infusion of home care and facility care provided to benefit terminally ill patients and support their families through their tough times.

The purpose of the fundraiser is to assist the organization through the donation of supplies and goods, so it can better serve its clients by utilizing more of the hospice budget to provide more care for terminally ill patients and their families.

Donations typically include items such as office cleaning supplies or operation items, such as large plastic bags, paper towels, light bulbs, coffee, creamer, sugar, dishwasher soap, toilet bowl cleaner, Lysol spray, hand sanitizer, liquid hand soap, staples, and black pens.

Other items donated can include paper clips, glue sticks, white out, folder labels, Ziploc bags, toilet paper and paper towels.

Traditionally, the hospice memorial Dove of Peace tree would be on display as well. However, due to COVID, it is unsure at this time if the doves will grace the tree. Each dove placed upon the tree carries the name of a loved one and can be placed on the tree for a donation of $10 or more. Funds from the doves are used for the Adopt-A-Family Program to help a needy terminally ill family. Without the fundraising event, Southeast Texas Hospice will still be in need of assistance to help a family.

Call the Southeast Texas Hospice office at 409-886-0622 or 800-749-3497 for more information.