Santa at the Depot kicks off the holiday season

If the kids have not mailed their letter to Santa yet, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, he will be at the Orange Train Depot, 1210 Green Avenue, with his mail bag for a fun Drive-By event for the community.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Orange Depot, Santa will be accompanied by his masked elves to help distribute candy and prizes to kids in their parent’s cars to spread safely some Christmas cheer. To add to the seasonal scene, singers from the Orange Community Players will be entertaining with Christmas songs.

Surprise of the evening will be the large new lighted Santa train which will be a popular attraction throughout the season, as downtown Orange lights up this time of year.

As the organization continues its work to outfit the Depot with historical exhibits representing Orange history in the lumber, shipping and petrochemical industries, the windows in the reception room soon will be covered with new scrim shades displaying vintage photos. When the Depot can be open again for tours, the public will be able to see these and other installations planned. One of those will be a model Southern Pacific railroad mounted on the walls, running around a special track, which will delight children and adults alike.

In the meantime, the Depot is still available as a center for special events. For reservations and information about the rentals, the public may call (409) 330-1576. For more info about volunteering with the Friends of the Orange Depot, click www.orangetxdepot.org.