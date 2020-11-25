OrangeYouBold: Celebrating Thanksgiving 2020 style

Hello beautiful people. This week flew by for me. We have made it to Thanksgiving week and that deserves a celebration as we have had a challenging year. COVID is on the uptick and I feel like it is important to discuss some good practices if you will be celebrating outside of your home.

I think cute disposable packages for your family and friends are a wonderful idea. Most people will use one serving utensil per dish without changing them out. I would include a pair of plastic gloves, paper plate, plastic utensils, disposable cup and a mini hand sanitizer. You can personalize the cup with a sharpie. I would require a mask as well. You could add a disposable mask in your bag of goodies. By doing this you will set the expectation for your space and it helps with awkward situations. Your guests will respect your wishes and it will help with contact tracing if you need it after the holiday. None of us intentionally want to spread COVID, the flu, strep or any other illness to our loved ones. Now that you have taken care of the safety precautions let’s get to something fun you can invite your guest to do. I don’t know about you, but I love a great recipe.

Invite your guest to join in a recipe exchange. You can bring your favorite recipe to Thanksgiving for a recipe exchange. Toss them all in a bowl and let your guests draw a recipe out of the bowl to take home. It could be a Thanksgiving recipe or a Christmas recipe. This is a great way to share something you love with others and an excellent gift for your guests. You can also have your guests share their favorites and let others take a photo of the recipe for their own recipe box.

I hope you all have a wonderful time with your families virtually or in person. Please be safe and aware of those around you who may be high risk. We want to have more holidays to celebrate in the future with them. Consider picking out a bold choice for your favorite dish this year to showcase it. OrangeYouBold…yes I am. Check out Orange You Bold on Facebook now for more DIY projects and unsolicited life advice.