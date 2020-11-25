Mustangs drop tight one to Central Heights

The West Orange Stark Running Mustangs continued their season on the road traveling to Nacogdoches to play the Central Heights Blue Devils Tuesday and they dropped a tight 53-49 decision.

The Mustangs would go toe to toe with the Blue Devils the whole game in the back and forth contest. West Orange would get behind early but their full court pressure would spark a comeback to even the Mustangs at the end of the first quarter. The Mustangs had a hot start from Sophomore Darren Anderson who got hot behind the arc with 2 3’s in the quarter and finished the game with 9 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Michael Wardlow would continue his great season attacking the basket and making tough acrobat shots to lead the Mustangs in scoring on the day with 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

In the second quarter the Mustangs would get down by 11 until the speed squad got inserted led by Aundrew Samuel and Adrian Hernandez took the court. Coach Wilson said “Hernandez, Samuel and Myron Griffin came in and got us back in the game with their quickness and shooting”. This group caused chaos allowing the Mustangs to cut the lead to 6 going into the half with Adrian Hernandez-Crochet hitting a big basket as the Mustangs headed into the locker room.

Starting the 3rd quarter Central Heights would get hot with the 3 themselves hitting bombs from NBA range with a hand in their face. They would extend their lead to 12 points at the end of the 3rd quarter. The Mustangs were not done and got back in the game with big 3’s from Adrian Hernandez in the 4th having him finish with 8 points, and 3 steals. However, the story of the game was at the free-throw line with the Mustangs going 5 for 18. Even after that the Mustangs missed a 3 with 11 seconds left to tie the game. Coach Wilson said “it stinks to lose a game we had multiple opportunities to win, but my team got better today and that’s what it’s all about this time of year.