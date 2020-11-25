Community Briefs 11.25.20

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Santa at the Depot

Bring the kids by for a fun Drive By from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday December 6 at the Orange Train Depot located at 1210 Green Ave. in Orange. The Orange Community Players will be Christmas Caroling and there will be free candy and prizes from Santa and his masked elves. A special prize if you wear a Santa hat! There will also be a place to drop off your letters to Santa. Enter from Green Ave. and line up against the left curb.

FFA to Sell Christmas Trees

The Orangefield FFA Booster Club as well as the Orangefield FFA Chapter will be selling real Balsam Fir Christmas trees this holiday season beginning Friday, November 27 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. They will sell them from the ag farm – Jewel Cormier Park on Highway 1442. Trees will range in sizes from 3 feet to 10 feet and range in prices from $15 to $125. All proceeds will benefit the Orangefield FFA Booster Club Scholarship Fund.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.