Chamber kicks off #Orangecountycashmob to support shopping local

From staff reports

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce is kicking off another round of Cash Mob to help inject capital into the economy while supporting local businesses.

Cash Mob, without the crowds and with proper social distancing, is a challenge to residents to make an extra effort to shop local and show some local love.

Just in time for holiday shopping, from November 27 – December 27, 2020, with every purchase you make, post a photo to your timeline, or in the comments of this event, and tag #Orangecountycashmob with the amount you spent so the chamber can track the impact. This will also show others the variety of stores and small businesses we have to offer.

The chamber suggests the following as options if you are interested in cash mobbing this weekend:

Restaurants

Boutiques/Gift Shops

Home and Garden/Nurseries

Auto Body Shop

Car Dealerships

Florists

An example of a post could read:

“I just cashmobbed Pink Rooster with $20.32 and snagged this great new candle! #Orangecountycashmob”

For those uncomfortable with posting the dollar amount on social media, the chamber asks you to send the name of the business and the amount in a private message so it can be tracked.

The top five local business supporters will receive a gift card to a local business.

Local business owners are also asked to participate by leaving a comment on the events page with how the chamber can best support you and moving forward.

Orange County has a population of 83,786. If a quarter of the population gave an extra $10 to an Orange County Business during CASHMOB week, that would be $209,470 extra funds supporting jobs and helping businesses make it to the other side of COVID-19. If a quarter of us spent $50 throughout CASHMOB week, that would be $1,047,350 extra dollars supporting local businesses and thus our neighbors.