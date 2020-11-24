VIDEO: Governor Abbott Encourages Texans To Participate In Small Business Saturday

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today released a video encouraging Texans to participate in Small Business Saturday on November 28th. In the video, the Governor urges Texans to shop small, shop local, and help support businesses in their community throughout the holiday season — whether safely in-person or online.

When shopping in-person, Texans are urged to protect themselves and loved ones from the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face covering, frequently sanitizing their hands, and social distancing.