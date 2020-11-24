Local runners fare well at State CC Meet

ROUND ROCK – Local runners ran well Tuesday in the Class 4A State Cross Country Championships at Old Settler’s Park.

On the boys’ side, Bridge City’s Caden Shaw, District 22-4A champion, placed a strong 21st with a time of 16:33.58 over the 5,000-meter course. Orangefield’s Payton Wrinkle was a solid 38th with a time of 16:52.43. Melissa’s Judson Greer is the state champion, running a 14:51.85. San Elizario was the boys team state champion. There were 123 runners in the field.

On the girls’ side Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Annabelle Fisher, who was the District 22-4A champion, finished a solid 24th overall, running the 3,200-meter course in 12:40.73.

Celina’s Adele Clarke was the state champion as she ran a 11:31.04. Canyon was the team champion.

There were 122 runners in the girls field.