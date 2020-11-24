expand
Ad Spot

November 24, 2020

Local runners fare well at State CC Meet

By Van Wade

Published 2:20 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020

ROUND ROCK – Local runners ran well Tuesday in the Class 4A State Cross Country Championships at Old Settler’s Park.

On the boys’ side, Bridge City’s Caden Shaw, District 22-4A champion, placed a strong 21st with a time of 16:33.58 over the 5,000-meter course. Orangefield’s Payton Wrinkle was a solid 38th with a time of 16:52.43. Melissa’s Judson Greer is the state champion, running a 14:51.85. San Elizario was the boys team state champion. There were 123 runners in the field.

On the girls’ side Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Annabelle Fisher, who was the District 22-4A champion, finished a solid 24th overall, running the 3,200-meter course in 12:40.73.

Celina’s Adele Clarke was the state champion as she ran a 11:31.04. Canyon was the team champion.

There were 122 runners in the girls field.

More News

Bobcats sink Hardin with big second half

Richardson, Cardinals zip past Big Sandy

Mohon steps down as mayor

VIDEO: Governor Abbott Encourages Texans To Participate In Small Business Saturday

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar