Temporary Hunting Closures in Big Sandy Creek Unit

KOUNTZE, Texas – Big Thicket National Preserve issues two temporarily closures of approximately 566 acres in the center of the 10,688-acre Big Sandy Creek Unit hunting area. Starting December 4, 2020 and ending on December 15, 2020, this closure is in place to facilitate an important resource management survey and study at these two locations. No additional hunting areas are affected by this temporary closure. All other parts of the Big Sandy Creek Unit remain open (as indicated by the attached map). Hiking, camping and other recreational activities can continue while this work continues, the closure only effects hunting activities.

“Our primary responsibility is the safety of our visitors,” said Big Thicket National Preserve Superintendent Wayne Prokopetz. “We’re striving in minimize that impact this important survey and study work has on the hunter experience.”

Big Thicket National Preserve is located in Southeast Texas, near the city of Beaumont and 75 miles northeast of Houston. The preserve consists of nine land units and six water corridors encompassing more than 113,000 acres.