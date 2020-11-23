expand
November 23, 2020

Van Wade/Orange Leader Orangefield's Aaron Miller (13) guards Hull-Daisetta's Braedyn Rayon (2) during the first half Monday at Bobcat Gym.

Bobcats roll past H-D, 74-45

By Van Wade

Published 2:57 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

ORANGEFIELD – Pete Ragusa and Bryce Bergeron combined for 46 points Monday afternoon, powering the Orangefield Bobcats to a 74-45 victory over the Hull-Daisetta Bobcats at Bobcat Gym.

The win pushes the Bobcats to 4-0 on the young season.

Ragusa and Bergeron teamed up for 28 points in the first half and sparked a 13-1 run midway through the second quarter, braking away from a 21-21 tie as Orangefield led 34-22 by intermission.

Ragusa pumped in a game-high 27 points. He had three three-pointers and was 10-of-13 from the free-throw line.

Bergeron finished with 19 points and five rebounds. Zane Wrinkle chimed in with seven points while Diego Reyes had six.

Braedyn Rayon sparked H-D with 19 and had a game-high nine rebounds. Adrian Reyes tallied nine points and grabbed four rebounds while Bryce Aguirre added seven points.

Orangefield finished with a commanding 33-20 rebounding edge. Mason Sampson led Orangefield with seven boards while Reyes, Daniel Durbin and Koen Maddox pulled in four rebounds apiece.

Orangefield converted 21-of-33 free-throws while H-D was just 8-of-18.

H-D finished with 12 turnovers while Orangefield had 11.

The two teams were tied at 10-10 at the end of the first quarter. Orangefield stretched their 12-point halftime edge to 18 at the end of the third quarter, outscoring H-D 19-13 in the third period.

The Bobcats will look to continue their winning ways Tuesday when they visit Hardin.

