Thanksgiving Day closings

West Orange city offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in observance of Thanksgiving. Trash collection will be on Saturday.

The City of Orange will be celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27, 2020. City offices will be closed both days to allow our employees to spend time with their family and friends. As always, the City of Orange Police and Fire departments will be on duty keeping us safe.

Waste Management will NOT have pick up on Thursday, November 26. The Thursday and Friday routes are asked to please place trash carts out the morning of Friday, November 27. Regular service will resume on Monday.

The City of Orange would like to thank you for being a part of our community.