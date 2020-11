HERE IS THE 2020 All-District 11-4A Division II Football Team as selected by the 11-4A coaches:

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Ayden Bell, Silsbee

OFFENSIVE MVP: Jerren Terrell, WO-S

DEFENSIVE MVP: Tyrone Brown, WO-S

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: D’onte Zeno, Hamshire-Fannett

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Jailon Brown, WO-S

COACH OF THE YEAR: Cornel Thompson, WO-S

* *

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Jai’den Porter, Hardin-Jefferson

Fullback: Quincy Kelly, Jr., Silsbee

Running backs: Hunter Ashworth, Orangefield; Khegian Heckaman, Hamshire-Fannett; Antonius Arline, Silsbee; Elijah Gales, WO-S

Wide receivers: Sam Dickerson, Hardin-Jefferson; Jalen Thompson, WO-S; Austin Richardson, Bridge City; Evan Viator, Hamshire-Fannett; J.T. Fielder, Bridge City

Tight end: Devon Fregia, Liberty

Center: Cody Caldwell, Hardin-Jefferson

Offensive line: Demetrius Hunter, WO-S; Wyatt Tulley, Liberty; Hunter Norwood, Orangefield; Blake Briggs, Hamshire-Fannett

Kicker: Angel Ibarra, WO-S

Kick returner: Artavious Samuel, WO-S

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive line: Hunter Ashworth, Orangefield; Caleb Buse, Silsbee; Carmello Jones, WO-S; Floyd Mouton, WO-S

Inside linebackers: Kaiden Berry, WO_S; Quincy Kelly, Jr., Silsbee; Mario Williams, Liberty

Outside linebackers: Brayden Babineaux, Orangefield; Dontrey McClain, WO-S; Kadin Stone, Silsbee; Jalen Thompson, WO-S

Cornerbacks: Artavious Samuel, WO-S; Tyler Washington, Orangefield; Mason Goudeau, Liberty; Patrick Mickey, WO-S

Safeties: Jadon Jones, Jr., WO-S; Jasachin Harris, WO-S; Dwight Davis, Orangefield

Punter: Diego Gonzalez, Silsbee

Punt returner: Kieron Joiner, Liberty

* * *

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Ethan Oceguera, Bridge City

Fullback: Jayson Zeigler, Jr., WO-S

Running backs: Jamaal Shaw, WO-S; Terrick Peterson, Liberty; JimSharon Bearden, Bridge City

Wide receivers: Shan Gilder, Silsbee; Raymond Baltrip, Silsbee; Jacob Dominguez, WO-S; Colin Dorsey, Hamshire-Fannett; Vincent Harris, Liberty; Jordan Denson, Hamshire-Fannett

Tight end: Austin Samaha, Hardin-Jefferson

Center: Leo Rodriguez, Silsbee

Offensive line: ach Tillman, Silsbee; Caden Ferrell, Hamshire-Fannett; Bryson Jordan, WO-S; Shaun Hallman, Bridge City; Grant Metts, Orangefield

Kicker: Diego Gonzales, Silsbee

Kick returner: Raymond Baltrip, Silsbee

SECOND TEAM

Defensive line: Grant Metts, Orangefield; Reggie Twine, Hamshire-Fannett; Matthew Porche, Liberty; Bryson Jordan, WO-S

Inside linebackers: Jayron Williams, Silsbee; Luke McCullough, Hardin-Jefferson; McCoy Marze, Orangefield; Harrison Gauthier, Bridge City

Outside linebackers: Josh Chandler, Liberty; Brendan Walters, Hamshire-Fannett; Elijah Gales, WO-S

Cornerbacks: Gavin Garrett, Bridge City; Garrett Pivou, Hamshire-Fannett; Kevin Martin, Silsbee

Safeties: Vincent Harris, Liberty; Evan Viator, Hamshire-Fannett; Izaak Ogle, Hardin-Jefferson; Rueban Hatton, Silsbee

Punter: Ethan Oceguera, Bridge City

Punt returner: Artavious Samuel, WO-S