VIDEO: WOCCISD Remote Learning November 30- December 4

From WOCCISD

West Orange-Cove CISD Thanksgiving break is November 23rd through the 27th.

Out of an abundance of caution, students will move to remote learning following the Thanksgiving break to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Students will participate in instruction remotely from November 30th through December 4th; however, the campuses will be open for any student that desires in-person instruction. Buses will run, food service will provide meal pick-up at the elementary, and athletic schedules will continue as planned. All remote learners must log in daily and participate in instruction to be counted as present. Students will return to their previous learning platform, virtual or in-person, on December 7th.

More information can be found on the district website at www.WOCCISD.net.

Please help us in our efforts by keeping holiday gatherings to a minimum, staying home, and choosing the remote learning option. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving, and stay safe Mustangs!