Orange Police Beat 11.13-11.19.20

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 13 – November 19, 2020

Friday, Nov. 13

Stolen vehicle at the 1600 block of Lindenwood Drive

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 87 and Robin

Firing weapon at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road

Firing weapon at the 200 block of Morrell Blvd

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1600 block of Burton Ave

Assault at the 300 block of Schley Ave.

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 12800 block of Farm to Market Road 1130

Theft at the 1400 block of Cherry Ave

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Interstate 10

Saturday, Nov. 14

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive

Controlled substance near Interstate 10 and State Hwy. 62

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 600 block of Knox Ave

Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10

Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of Simmons Drive

Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 87

Driving under the influence alcohol at the 3600 block of Hemlock Street

Robbery at the 3900 block of 16th Street

Sunday, Nov. 15

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive

Sexual assault in Orange

Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10

Damaged property at the 2100 block of Allie Payne Road

Monday, Nov. 16

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87

Driving under the influence alcohol at the 100 block of College Street

Assault at the 400 block of Knox Ave

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Theft at the 6400 block of Interstate 10

Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near Interstate 10 and State Hwy. 62

Assault at the 600 block of Strickland Drive

Theft at the 600 block of Burton Ave

Firing a weapon at the 2900 block of 17th Street

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Theft at the 200 block of 8 th Street

Street Assault on Circle F

Thursday, Nov. 19

Controlled substance at the 100 block of Green Ave

Assault at the 2000 block of 4 th Street

Street Burglary at Sunset and 20 th Street

Street Firing a weapon at the 1100 block of 3rd Street

