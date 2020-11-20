Orange Police Beat 11.13-11.19.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 13 – November 19, 2020
Friday, Nov. 13
- Stolen vehicle at the 1600 block of Lindenwood Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 87 and Robin
- Firing weapon at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Firing weapon at the 200 block of Morrell Blvd
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1600 block of Burton Ave
- Assault at the 300 block of Schley Ave.
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 12800 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
- Theft at the 1400 block of Cherry Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Interstate 10
Saturday, Nov. 14
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive
- Controlled substance near Interstate 10 and State Hwy. 62
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 600 block of Knox Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of Simmons Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Driving under the influence alcohol at the 3600 block of Hemlock Street
- Robbery at the 3900 block of 16th Street
Sunday, Nov. 15
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive
- Sexual assault in Orange
- Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
- Damaged property at the 2100 block of Allie Payne Road
Monday, Nov. 16
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Driving under the influence alcohol at the 100 block of College Street
- Assault at the 400 block of Knox Ave
Tuesday, Nov. 17
- Theft at the 6400 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near Interstate 10 and State Hwy. 62
- Assault at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Theft at the 600 block of Burton Ave
- Firing a weapon at the 2900 block of 17th Street
Wednesday, Nov. 18
- Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Assault on Circle F
Thursday, Nov. 19
- Controlled substance at the 100 block of Green Ave
- Assault at the 2000 block of 4th Street
- Burglary at Sunset and 20th Street
- Firing a weapon at the 1100 block of 3rd Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department