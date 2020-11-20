Orange Man indicted for felony theft

From staff reports

Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted Perry Lee Heard Jr, 28, of Orange, for felony theft with prior theft convictions on Wednesday for an incident which occurred on July 29 of this year.

Heard was convicted twice before for theft, once on October 1, 2012 in Jefferson County and once on January 9, 2020 in Orange County.

Heard was reported as riding a bicycle which was not his according to an affidavit for arrest warrant from the Nederland Police Department.

Heard was spotted on camera in possession of the bicycle.

The property has a value of $98 plus state sales tax.

Due to having two previous convictions of theft of less than $2500, the charges were enhanced to felony theft.

Indictment is not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.