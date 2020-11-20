Man faces robbery conviction for snatching purse

From staff reports

A man from Orange was convicted of robbery, a second degree felony, by the Jefferson County Grand Jury on Wednesday for an incident which occurred on August 9, 2020 in Beaumont.

Oscar J Leblanc Jr, 36, of Orange, parked a motorcycle near a woman as she was fueling her car at the 4800 block of Concord Road in Beaumont. When she turned to remove the nozzle, Leblanc shoved her face first into her own vehicle while stealing her purse from her shoulder, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant.

The owner of the motorcycle was located and identified the person using the motorcycle.

