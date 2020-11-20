Conrad Shipyard receives ISO 9001:2015 recertification

Morgan City, LA: Conrad Shipyard has announced that it has received ISO 9001:2015 recertification its Quality Management program from the ANAB internationally accredited registrar, ABS Quality Evaluations. Conrad’s successful implementation of its Quality Management System to ISO 9001:2015 standards reflects the company’s commitment to its customers, planning and implementation, resource management, efficient process control, measurement and analysis and continual improvement.

Johnny Conrad, Chairman and CEO, noted the significance of the recertification:

“This is another important milestone for Conrad Shipyard,” he said. “It provides a tangible and internationally recognized commitment to our customers and demonstrates that we will continue to safely deliver the highest quality marine vessels.”