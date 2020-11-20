expand
November 22, 2020

Bergeron, Bobcats smack PN-G

By Van Wade

Published 10:17 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Bobcats improved to 3-0 for the season with a 52-38 victory over Port Neches-Groves at Bobcat Gym Friday.

Bryce Bergeron had nice double-double for the Bobcats, scoring 18 points, snagging 11 rebounds and adding four blocks and three steals.

Pete Ragusa chimed in with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. Payton Wrinkle contributed 11 points, five assists and four boards while Diego Reyes had five points and three rebounds.

The Bobcats will host Hull-Daisetta Monday.

